Ordnance To Be Detonated Today At Kingsley Field

By: Christy Lynn
Kingsley Field, Ore. – Members of the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Flight will conduct a controlled detonation today at between 11am – 12:30pm at Kingsley Field.
The EOD flight responded to a jammed gun on a United States F-15 Eagle aircraft that occurred Wednesday during a routine training flight. The team took control of the ordinance and will safely dispose of it.
Nearby residents should expect to hear one to three explosions from the detonations.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight serves as a member of the Beale Air Force Base
emergency response force and provides the ability to detect, monitor, evaluate, and dispose of explosive, radioactive, chemical and biological weapons.
Furthermore, the EOD Flight provides expertise to local, state and federal agencies in the form of Defense Support to Civil Authorities operations.
Community members may contact the wing’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677 to express any concerns they have during this time.