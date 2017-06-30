Kingsley Field To Host Sentry Eagle Combat Exercise Open House In July

Kingsley Field, Ore. – Saturday July 22nd, Kingsley Field will host the 16th Sentry Eagle air-to-air combat exercise and open house. (scroll down for full schedule)
You’ll be able to enjoy a wide variety of fighter aircraft, military operations and other displays from 9am-3pm and admission is free.
Sentry Eagle, one of the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air exercises, provides military pilots of the National Guard, Active Duty, and Reserve components a forum in which to test their flying skills including basic fighter maneuvers and air combat tactics against different types of aircraft, close-air support and large-force employment training.
“When the nation goes to war, we combine forces to achieve the condition of Air Superiority-freedom to operate and freedom to attack while denying our adversaries the same abilities,” said 173rd Fighter Wing Commander Col. Jeff Smith. “Training with other Air Force fighters, Navy fighters, tankers, and jamming aircraft help us to hone our skills and learn integration lessons in peacetime rather than in the actual fight.”
Participating aircraft will takeoff and land at Kingsley Field and will conduct mock air-to-air combat operations over the desert of eastern Oregon. Departing aircraft will takeoff between 8:30am and 10am also between 1pm and 2:30pm. Aircraft will land between 10am and 11:30am then again between 2:30pm and 4pm.
“During the four-day exercise, we host an open house so the public can see the operations up close and personal,” said Smith. “This is an opportunity for the community to see our amazing folks in action, learn more about what we do, and for us to attract more talent to join our team.” Smith added that state, community, and civic leaders, as well as the public are invited to Kingsley Field to participate in this public appreciation open house on July 22.
Additionally, there will be an aerial demonstration by the U.S. Navy F-18 demo team from Naval Air Station Oceana at 10am. Aircraft participating this year include F-15s, F-35s, F-16s, F-18s, and KC-135s, and multiple static displays from the Army and Air Force and other civilian organizations.
Also more than 45 non-profit organization vendors will sell merchandise and food during the open house.
Parking is available off-base, east of the main gate in the airport fields. Both signs and security forces members will direct traffic flow upon arrival. Handicapped parking will be on-base and will require a state handicap placard.
“We have fantastic airspace, infrastructure, flying weather, and tanker support,” said Smith. “Even more importantly, we have unrivaled community support from the Klamath Basin-we hope this event and interaction with the community further solidifies the great relationships and partnerships we have.”
For more information about the Sentry Eagle air-to-air combat exercise and Kingsley Field open house contact the 173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office at (541) 885-6308.
Sentry Eagle 2017 – Schedule of Events – Saturday July 22nd
9am – 3pm: Theater shows; Aircraft Static Displays; Military Equipment Displays and Vendor Booths
10:30am: National Anthem
11am: F-18 Aerial Demonstration
11:30am – 12:45pm: Jet Aircraft Launch
2:30pm – 3pm: Jet Aircraft Land and Recovery
3pm: End of Open House (All times are subject to change)