It May Be Summer But The Learning Continues At Some KCSD Schools

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Just because summer started it doesn’t mean the learning stopped. Several summer camps and summer schools are taking place at Klamath County School District schools throughout the summer break.
Summer camps started as soon as school ended, with a one-day Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) Camp for 44 children at Lost River Jr./Sr. High School. That’s more than the 30 who attended the inaugural weeklong camp last year.
Organizer and Lost River teacher Laurie Ross said she chose to make the STEAM Camp a one-day event this year because it was easier for families to schedule. Having it the first Monday after school released made it easier, too. “People haven’t started summer yet,” Ross said.
Ages ranged from students just finishing first grade to those just finishing sixth grade. They tie-dyed, made gummy bears, made windsocks and star constellations, observed bugs, made an articulated hand, built aluminum foil boats and learned how to power a flashlight with pennies. “It’s crafts they can take home and repeat,” Ross said, using the penny power as an example. “They can learn to power a calculator with pennies, that sort of thing.”
Lost River high school students volunteered to earn community service hours. Funds from the camp benefit the Lost River robotics program.Lost River also hosted a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Beyond School camp from June 19 to 22 for middle school students in the Lost River STEM club.
This week Camp Invention is happening at Peterson Elementary. Visit the program’s website for more information: www.campinvention.org.
More camps are coming in July and August, including the Creativity Camp, STEM&M Camp and All Sports Camp at Mazama High School. See the summer camps’ website, sites.google.com/site/mazamasummercamps/home for more information. And Henley High School is hosting a volleyball camp and football camp in August for students in grades one through eight.
Lastly Brixner hosts its annual Grizzly Camp just before school starts to get all the seventh graders ready for the junior high experience. Summer School The KCSD is also hosting summer schools for specific students who meet requirements for the services. Migrant Summer School is in Merrill Elementary for students of all ages. Falcon Heights Summer School is at Mazama High School for high school students who need credit recovery.
The Extended School Year program helps students in grades Kindergarten through sixth. That program is at Shasta Elementary this year. And the Klamath County Transition Program is hosting a workforce training program this summer for special education adults ages 18 to 21.