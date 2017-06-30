Highway 230/West Diamond Lake Hwy Closed Thru Early Afternoon Today June 30th

By: Christy Lynn
Diamond Lake, Ore. – ** Updated 11:30am ** At 11:19am today, Friday June 30th the Oregon Department of Transportation announced that Hwy 230/West Diamond Lake Hwy will remain closed at least thru early this afternoon. Oregon State Patrol are on scene for an extensive crash investigation after 3 vehicles were involved in a serious crash with critical injuries.
Also, ODOT stated that earlier reports fom the scene incorrectly noted a semi was involved. (scroll down for original story)
Original story….
At 9:17am today June 30th, the Oregon Department of Transporation reported that due to a serious accident, Hwy 230/West Diamond Lake Hwy is closed about a 1/2 mile south of Hwy 138 at milepost 23.
According to ODOT there are multiple vehicles involved including a semi truck. Lifeflight and the Oregon State Patrol were both dispatched to the scene.
Expect lengthy closures for medical and crash investigation. Yield to emergency traffic.
Alternate route could be taking Hwy 62/Crater Lake Hwy east towards Hwy 97, then Hwy 97 north to meet back up with Hwy 138.