Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) Partners With Klamath Community College

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) has donated $50-thousand dollars to sponsor a workforce training room in Klamath Community College’s new Work Skills Technology Center (WSTC).
CHA sponsored the classroom as part of the “Completing the Transformation” campaign,
which is underway to raise $650-thousand dollars to purchase equipment for the college’s new WSTC.
“Cascade Health Alliance believes in the idea of providing a hand up, not a hand out, and
the organization is committed to having a positive effect on social determinants of health,” said President and CEO Tayo Akins. “In this case, we’re proud to partner with Klamath Community College to impact education and workforce development, which are both significant social determinants within our community. We hope this can have a deep impact on individuals, their families, and the community as a whole. We hope that the Work Skills Technology Center and our room sponsorship will help encourage people to grow their skills, take on new challenges, and ultimately, lead happy and healthy lives.”
The 21,184-square-foot WSTC is part of a $15.7 million Phase II project to enhance and
unify the KCC campus footprint. The center is slated to open in September, and will serve
Klamath Basin’s most vulnerable populations – GED students, alternative high school students and dislocated workers. The WSTC is dedicated to providing career-technical training, certificate programs, and community education opportunities.
“Cascade Health Alliance, under the leadership of their board and leader Tayo Akins,
saw the transformation that is possible in partnering on this campaign. Giving all people the opportunity to earn a living wage and learn job skills to support themselves, their families and the community is in the best interest of all of us, and I’m so pleased Cascade Health Alliance embraced this concept with KCC,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.
CHA manages Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) benefits for more than 17,000 members in
Klamath County. For more information about Cascade Health Alliance, contact Community and Public Relations Specialist Nora Avery-Page at 541-851-2081 or noraa@cascadecomp.com.
Klamath Community College is an AA/EEO/VET/ADA Institution