Recent Klamath County Sweep Nabs 27 Sex Offenders And Contacts Over 300

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - Our Basin law enforcement has been extra busy this week keeping us safe. On Monday June 26th, the Oregon State Police (OSP) partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service, Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Klamath County Parole & Probation and the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office as part of a three day sex offender compliance sweep.
The sex offender/outstanding warrant sweep operation in Klamath County led to the arrest of 27 people on various charges. Some of the charges included Failure to Report (as sex offenders) and outstanding warrants for Rape, Sodomy, Arson, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Illegal Possession of Controlled Substances.
In addition to that over 300 registered sex offenders were contacted to verify their compliance with Oregon’s sex offender registry.
Sergeant Robert Fenner from the OSP said the goal of the sweep was to locate convicted sex offenders and to ensure they were in compliance with the law. If a sex offender was located and not in compliance, every effort was made to bring them back into compliance. At the same time, people with outstanding arrest warrants for serious crimes were also sought.
The OSP said the sweep operation will remain active for an extended period of time beyond just this week. Out of compliance sex offenders in Klamath County that have not been contacted, will be soon, so it’s in their best interest to voluntarily come to the OSP Klamath Falls Patrol Office and update their registration status.