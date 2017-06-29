Fresh, Local Produce FREE Every Thursday And Friday Through October

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – If you’d like to grab some fresh local produce for Free there are several locations in the Basin where you can do that every week. Every Thursday and Friday now through October, the Klamath/Lake Counties Food Bank are partnering with various organizations offering free, produce to any and all area residents.
THURSDAYS:
Sky Lakes Live Young Wellness Ctr., 11th St. & Klamath Ave., Noon to 2p; Chiloquin Care Program, 106 1st St. (Across from Kirchers’ Hardware), 10:30a-12:30p; Malin Assembly of God, 2404 5th Street, 1p-3p; Merrill Presbyterian Church, 210 E. 2nd St., 2p-4p
FRIDAYS:
Salvation Army, 2960 Maywood Dr. #12, 10a-Noon; Cascades East, 2801 Daggett Ave., 11a-1p; Sprague River Pantry, 23411 Sprague River Rd., 11:30a-1:30p; Bonanza, 31898 Mission St. Bonanza, Noon-2p; Klamath Works, 1930 S. 6th St. (Old West One), 1:30p-3:30p; Round Lake Mobile Park, 4000 Round Lake Rd., 2p-3:30p