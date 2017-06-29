Another Structure Fire Yesterday, June 28th In The Basin

  • Home > 
house fire
2017/06/29
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Emergency crews were called out to a home in the 700 block of Fulton Street in Klamath Falls yesterday, June 28th around 6pm.

The house fire was reported around 6pm and it affected three adults. The Red Cross was on hand to provide resources to help address the needs of those affected such as temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits with toiletry items, information and other services.





