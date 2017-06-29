An Update On The Klamath Basin Wildfires

Bly, Ore. – **Updated Thursday June 29th 10am PST**

As of Thursday June 29th at 10am, the Medicine 2 Fire is 97% contained, remaining at 4.8 acres. The Mill Creek Fire is 64 acres, with 75% containment.

Today, firefighters continue their mop up actions and will work to address any heat within the interior of both fires. It is early in the fire season thorough mop up will minimize potential for reigniting. This interagency effort was successful in knocking these fires down quickly and keeping them small.

Management of these fires will transition back from South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership Type 3 Team Leland Hunter Incident Commander (IC) with Evan Wright (IC Trainee) to the Bly Ranger District USFS June 30, 2017.

Resources include 5 Crews, 6 Engines, 1 Dozers, and 3 Tenders, Total personnel: 150

Medicine 2 Fire: today’s plan is to monitor for smoke and extinguish any hot spots.

Mill Creek Fire: today the firefighters continue with their mop up efforts. This creates a condition for preventing any remaining hot spots from escaping the containment line. Tomorrow the management of the fire will be turned back to the Bly Ranger District.

Highway 140 between Klamath Falls and Lakeview will have increased fire traffic – Please use caution when driving between Bly and Beatty and on Gerber Road.

Before recreating in the forests and on your public lands please go to the following website and read the precautions for Adjective Class: Moderate, Industrial Fire Precaution: Level 1. http://scofmp.org/index.shtml

Thank you for your support. This will be the final update from the SCOFMP Type 3 Team.

As of Wednesday June 28th at 11:30am, the Medicine 2 Fire was 97% contained, remaining at 4.8 acres. Tuesday June 27th the Mill Creek Fire was remapped and is 64 acres, with 65% containment.

Highway 140 between Klamath Falls and Lakeview will have increased fire traffic. Please use caution when driving between Bly and Beatty and on Gerber road. Smoke will be visible and officials encourage drivers to use pull-outs when viewing and taking pictures.

The aggressive actions from the firefighters on the ground and the available air support, were successful in knocking these fires down quickly and keeping them small. This was an interagency effort, with multiple agencies represented. We currently have fire personnel from the Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Forestry and The U.S. Forest Service as well as many private contractors.

Firefighters are working to enhance and deepen the lines around both the Medicine 2 and Mill Creek Fires. The potential remains for smoldering and creeping fire, in the dry material under the layers of duff.

Management of these fires is under Leland Hunter Incident Commander (IC) with Evan Wright (IC Trainee) of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) Incident Management Type 3 Team

Resources include 5 Crews, 6 Engines, 2 Dozers, and 3 Tenders, Total personnel: 150

Medicine 2 Fire

Today’s operations for the Medicine 2 Fire will be to continue with mop up, extinguishing all hot spots within the fire containment lines.

