Read & Ride – Basin Transit

Basin Transit Service is offering free rides for kids to the Klamath County Libraries beginning Wednesday, June 28th through Friday, September 1st.

The Klamath County Libraries have lots of activities for children and families this summer. Kids ages 6 to 12 and an accompanying adult ride free to the library with a Read & Ride pass. Passes are available now at the downtown Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd Street, and Suburban Branch Library, 3625 Summers Lane.

For more information contact Paula at 541-883-2877, or visit www.basintransit.com.