Klamath County School Board Declares “Emergency” At School Due To Flood Damage

By: Christy Lynn
Bonanza, Ore. – We’re just hearing now that late Tuesday June 27th, because of flood damage, the Klamath County School Board declared an emergency at Bonanza.
The rainstorm that swept through the Basin Monday night sent water flooding into the gym and several other rooms at Bonanza K-12 School. The go ahead was given to fix the damage as soon as possible.
Steve Johnson, the Risk Management Director for the KCSD said “There was an inch to two inches of standing water in many parts of the building.” Rough estimates show the flooding affected about 30% of the school. Water and dirt flowed into the gym, weight room, boy’s locker room, kitchen, cafeteria and wrestling room in the ground level of the school and a few classrooms in the lower portion of the school.
A custodian found the damage on Tuesday morning and Johnson and Justin Azevedo, district maintenance director, began the response immediately. Servpro, a cleaning and restoration company, arrived on Tuesday and is starting the clean-up work. An insurance adjustor is expected on Thursday to estimate the total damage and the cost. It is possible the gym floor may need to be replaced.
Though it is summer, fall sports training for volleyball starts as soon as August. To expedite the work, the school board voted unanimously to declare an emergency at its regular June meeting on Tuesday evening.