KCSO And KFPD Stop Kidnapping In Klamath Falls

On Tuesday morning June 21st around 2:45am, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to an incident at 2720 Summers Lane, near the OC&E trail. A caller reported there had been a man in her house who she didn’t know and he had taken her 13-month-old son. Desiree Page told a 911 dispatcher she had been injured while struggling to prevent the man from taking her child from her. While law enforcement was en-route, other callers next door at 2704 Summers Lane reported someone was on their roof.
Within minutes, KCSO deputies and Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) officers arrived to discover 29 year old Brennan Scott Stone on top of a three story house at 2704 Summers Lane holding the 13-month–old. While on top of the roof Stone threw a large brick towards the residents of the home and a KCSO deputy. KCSO Deputy Ryan Kaber and KFPD Officer Terry Amos began speaking with Stone as he was holding the baby and talking in a disoriented manner. About 15 minutes later the two officers made their way onto the roof and convinced Stone he should give them the baby. ,After handing the baby to Officer Terry Amos, Brennan Scott Stone was taken into custody by deputies. The child was uninjured.
The investigation revealed that Ms. Page had been awakened by a stranger in her house, who turned out to be Brennan Scott Stone. He was making statements to her that did not make sense and then took her baby from her arms. During a struggle with the suspect for her baby, she was both stabbed with a knife and received an injury to her scalp from a cordless drill which fell from a shelf.
Brennan Scott Stone was taken to the Klamath County Detention Center and lodged on multiple charges to include; Attempted Murder, Kidnap First Degree, Assault First Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
It should be noted that the quick response of all emergency service personnel (911 Dispatch Center, KCSO, KFPD, and Fire District #1) and the personal efforts of Deputy Kaber and Officer Amos helped lead to the most favorable outcome possible in this horrific crime.
A current booking photo of Brennan Stone is not available at this time. Attached is a photo from a previous arrest on April 19th of this year.