An Update On The Basin Wildfires

Bly, Ore. – As of Wednesday June 28th at 11:30am, the Medicine 2 Fire was 97% contained, remaining at 4.8 acres. Tuesday June 27th the Mill Creek Fire was remapped and is 64 acres, with 65% containment.

Highway 140 between Klamath Falls and Lakeview will have increased fire traffic. Please use caution when driving between Bly and Beatty and on Gerber road. Smoke will be visible and officials encourage drivers to use pull-outs when viewing and taking pictures.

The aggressive actions from the firefighters on the ground and the available air support, were successful in knocking these fires down quickly and keeping them small. This was an interagency effort, with multiple agencies represented. We currently have fire personnel from the Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Forestry and The U.S. Forest Service as well as many private contractors.

Firefighters are working to enhance and deepen the lines around both the Medicine 2 and Mill Creek Fires. The potential remains for smoldering and creeping fire, in the dry material under the layers of duff.

Management of these fires is under Leland Hunter Incident Commander (IC) with Evan Wright (IC Trainee) of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) Incident Management Type 3 Team

Resources include 5 Crews, 6 Engines, 2 Dozers, and 3 Tenders, Total personnel: 150

Medicine 2 Fire

Today’s operations for the Medicine 2 Fire will be to continue with mop up, extinguishing all hot spots within the fire containment lines.

Mill Creek Fire: