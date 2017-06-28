  • Home > 
2017/06/28
By: Christy Lynn

 

Bonanza, Ore. -  The 12th annual Oregon State Chili Cook Off is coming.  It’ll be held in Bonanza on Saturday July 1st.

They have new events this year such as the “Great Bowls of Fire” chili eating contest, robotics demonstration, Airlink helicopter landing and much more.

Plus the chili tasting of course from 10am to 4pm, Miss Chili Pepper prize raffle as well as the kids and adults firefighter challenge. 

For more info visit: https://www.facebook.com/chilimantyree/





