  • Home > 
  • Community > 
  • 12th Annual Oregon State Chili Cook Off This Saturday In Bonanza

12th Annual Oregon State Chili Cook Off This Saturday In Bonanza

chili
2017/06/28
By: Christy Lynn

 

The 12th annual Oregon State Chili Cook Off is this Saturday in Bonanza – July 1st.

They have new events this year such as the “Great Bowls of Fire” chili eating contest, robotics demonstration, Airlink helicopter landing and much more.

Plus the chili tasting of course from 10am to 4pm, Miss Chili Pepper prize raffle as well as the kids and adults firefighter challenge. 

For more info visit: https://www.facebook.com/chilimantyree/





Multimedia