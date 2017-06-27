The Law Enforcement Torch Run Happens This Thursday June 29th

Klamath Falls, Ore. - This Thursday, June 29th a very special event will be happening in Klamath Falls – the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).
Basin law enforcement serving as “Guardians of the Flame” along with Special Olympics Oregon participants, will carry the Special Olympic torch through town. The “Flame of Hope” is making it’s way across Oregon ahead of the 2017 Summer State Games.
The LETR is the largest grassroots fundraising activity for Special Olympics Oregon, raising over $6 million dollars over its 31 year history. There will be six separate legs of the Torch Run that will take place with more than 1,000 law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Oregon athletes running throughout the state. The separate legs will culminate in the lighting of the Special Olympics Oregon cauldron at the Summer State Games on July 8th at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
For Klamath County , law enforcement officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, Klamath County Parole and Probation as well as members of the Special Forces from Kingsley Field will be carrying the torch alongside our local athletes this year.
It kicks off this Thursday at 6am at Veterans Park in downtown Klamath Falls and will conclude around 5:30pm in Ashland. The “Guardians of the Flame” will run the torch over 60 miles across the Cascade Mountain Range along Hwy 66.
On July 5th the leg will continue up the I-5 corridor traveling through communities such as Ashland, Medford, Roseburg, Springfield/Eugene, Albany, Corvallis, Salem, McMinnville and Newberg.
About Law Enforcement Torch Run
Law Enforcement Torch Run began in Wichita, Kansas, in 1981 when Police Chief Richard LaMunyon saw a need to raise awareness of and funds for Special Olympics. He conceived the idea of the Torch Run as a way to involve local law enforcement with Special Olympics and local communities by running the torch in intra-state relays that converge at Summer Games. Now a global event, all 50 states and more than 30 foreign countries participate in Law Enforcement Torch Run. In Oregon, more than 1,500 law enforcement personnel from federal, military, state, county, and local agencies participate in the year-round Torch Run campaign. In 2015 Oregon LETR raised over $600,000 for Special Olympics Oregon.