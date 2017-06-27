Small Business Tax Cut Could Be Cut

Salem, Ore. Recently, the Oregon House narrowly approved HB 2060-A which eliminates the ‘small business tax cut’ for employers with fewer than 10 employees. The ‘small business tax cut’ was passed by the 2013 legislature to bring rate relief to all small businesses. It went into effect for the first time in 2015.

HB 2060-A is effectively a $200 million tax increase on small business and it squeaked through in a special Friday session with a 31-28 vote.

It now goes before the Senate and to stop this, we need you to email Senators TODAY! The Oregon Senate has already rejected this concept (SB 164) earlier in the session.

This bill is an extraordinary development . The breakdown is as follows:

For small businesses with income up to $250,000, HB 2060 repeals the 7% tax rate and replaces it with a 9% tax rate – a 28.5% tax increase.

For small businesses with income between $250k and $500k, HB 2060 repeals the 7.2% tax rate and replaces it with a 9.9% tax rate – a 37.5% tax increase.

For small business with income between $500k and $1mm, HB 2060 repeals the 7.6% tax rate and replaces it with a 9.9% tax rate – a 30.3% tax increase.

The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce has reached out to every Senate member urging them to oppose this bill and sent the following message:

The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce strongly opposes House Bill 2060-A. This bill eliminates the ‘Small Business Tax Cut’ passed by the 2013 Oregon legislature and aims to raise revenue directly from small businesses with fewer than 10 employees. This $200 million tax on small businesses could directly impact the economic success of our region. In Klamath County, 79% of businesses have fewer than 10 employees.

In the state of Oregon, this bill would raise taxes for 10,000 small businesses with income below $500,000. These are the smallest “Main Street” businesses. These are the businesses that make up so much of the economic success in rural communities like Klamath.

To date, the legislature has chosen to tax small business as its primary source of new revenue to the tune of $341 million in new small business taxes (HB2391 $145 million health insurance premium tax for small business and HB 2060 $196 million in this small business tax increase).