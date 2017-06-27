New Subdivision Off Crater Lake Parkway

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last week, Mike Markus, the Klamath County Surveyor presented the Klamath County Commissioners with a brand new subdivision plat for them to sign. The property, formerly called Madsen Corner is just to the northeast of Crater Lake Parkway partially bordered by Loma Linda Drive. It was formed in 2008 but nothing sold, it’s being replatted to increase a few lots as well as rearrange some of the common areas. It basically looks the same but it’s has officially been renamed as Geo Heights: Tract 1539. The tract was officially signed by Klamath County Commissioner Chair Kelley Minty Morris and Commissioner Vice Chair Derrick DeGroot last Wednesday.