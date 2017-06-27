More Fires Caused By Lightning Strikes In Lakeview

Lakeview, Ore. – Lightning storms passing through South Central Oregon have started small lightning related fires in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and Lakeview District BLM. South Central Oregon has received approximately 960 strikes resulting in 23 confirmed incidents.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) will be conducting aerial reconnaissance flights to assist with detection of new lightning related fires. The reconnaissance flights are part of the SCOFMP operating plan after lightning storms.
These fires were aggressively suppressed from the ground by numerous hand-crews, engines, dozers and water tenders. Air support included helicopters, SEATS and air tankers. They will continue water drops until dark and resume Tuesday morning.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) Incident Management Team (IMT) Type 3, Leland Hunter Incident Commander (IC) with Evan Wright Incident Commander (Trainee), is managing two of these fires.
Medicine 2 and Mill Creek Fires on the Fremont-Winema National Forest
The Medicine 2 Fire is located 5 miles east of Beatty, OR remains at 4.8 acres The Mill Creek Fire is currently 72 acres and is located 5 miles NE of Beatty in the Black Hills, 2 miles SE of Spodue Mountain.
The storm cells that passed over South Central Oregon area last night brought with them high winds, lightning and light rain. The precipitation levels across the fire area were insufficient to aiding in the suppression effort. However, hard work from firefighters kept the Medicine 2 and the Mill Creek fires to minimal growth.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) continue aerial reconnaissance flights to assist with detection of new lightning related fires. The reconnaissance flights are part of the SCOFMP operating plan after lightning storms.
SCOFMP Incident Management Type 3 Team, Leland Hunter Incident Commander (IC) with Evan Wright Incident Commander (Trainee), is managing the following fires.
Updates: Medicine 2 Fire
-
Today’s operations for the Medicine 2 Fire will be to continue with mop up and extinguish all hot spots within the fire containment lines.
Mill Creek Fire:
-
The high winds yesterday afternoon contributed to fire growth on the Mill Creek Fire. Fire fighters worked through the night to get a containment line around the Mill Creek Fire. They also addressed a few spot fires to the north of the fire. Today’s tactics will include reinforcing the containment lines and continue to check and extinguish all hot spots.
Highway 140 between Klamath Falls and Lakeview will have increased fire traffic- Please use caution when driving between Bly and Beatty and on Gerber road.
Smoke will be visible and we encourage drivers to use pull-outs when viewing and taking pictures.