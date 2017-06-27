Klamath County Gets Funding

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Great news for Klamath County. Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced that 36 local governments in Oregon are receiving over 19-million dollars in PILT funding. PILT stands for Payments in Lieu of Taxes. The portion for Klamath County for 2017 is $823,456. for 2,231,941 acres. PILT are Federal payments to local governments that help offset losses in property taxes due to non-taxable Federal lands within their boundaries. The money helps local governments carry out vital services like firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations. Using a formula provided by statute, the annual PILT payments to local governments are computed based on the number of acres of federal land within each county or jurisdiction and the population of that county or jurisdiction.