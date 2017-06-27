Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris Gets Bill Over One Big Hurdle

Salem, Ore – On Tuesday June 27th, the Oregon House approved legislation House Bill 3206, which provides tax credits to qualified employers in Klamath County who invest in workforce development programs.

The bill has been a top priority for Klamath County Commissioner Chair Kelley Minty Morris along with Representatives E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls), Mike McLane (R-Powell Butte).

Klamath County is home to Oregon Tech, where dozens of highly-skilled students graduate from college every year. Community leaders have long been concerned that too few are staying in the Klamath County-area post graduation, taking their skills and high earnings potential to other areas of the state or different state’s entirely. HB 3206 provides Klamath County employers with additional resources they can then use to attract and retain OIT graduates.

“This bill further demonstrates what we’ve been saying, Klamath County is perfectly poised for growth in the tech sectors and is open for business,” said Commissioner Minty Morris.

“One of the primary reasons I decided to run for office was because I believed there were not enough stable, family-wage jobs in our community,” said Rep. Reschke. “With HB 3206, we have an opportunity to incentivize investments in our workforce by granting tax relief to qualified employers who establish employee training programs. I am particularly excited about what this bill could mean for the future of the tech industry in our community.”

Representatives McLane, Reschke and Commissioner Morris hope HB 3206 will serve as a springboard for additional future economic development developments in Klamath County and other rural communities. The leaders noted that unemployment rates and average per-capita incomes in rural communities like Klamath County continue to lag behind the state average.

“I want to thank Representative Reschke and Commissioner Morris for shepherding this bill to its passage today,” said Rep. McLane, who represents portions of Klamath County. “This bill is a start. As we continue to look for ways to bring good jobs to our rural communities, it’s bills like HB 3206 that could help make a difference. I look forward to continuing to partner with my colleagues to identify opportunities for growth in Klamath County and in communities around the state.”

HB 3206 passed the House by a vote of 58-1. The bill now heads to the Senate for further consideration.