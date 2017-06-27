Expect Delays On 140 Due To Construction

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Hwy 140 -Lake of the Woods Highway from milepost .25 to 61.82, watch for a $1.5 million dollar Chip Seal/Pavement Preservation project that will continue through most of summer.

Starting Wednesday June 28th till sometime in August: 7am – 7pm. Expect up to 20 minute delays also single lane traffic controlled by flagger and pilot car for this pavement preservation project. Speeds in the active work zone will be 35 MPH. It will begin a quarter mile east of White City to near Running Y Resort.