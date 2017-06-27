Keep It Legal, Keep It Safe

Salem, Ore. – With Independence Day just around the corner, next Tuesday, the Oregon State Fire Marshall is reminding us all to “Keep it Legal and Keep it Safe.” fireworks are not allowed on any Oregon beaches, in parks, and campgrounds.Under state law, illegal fireworks may be confiscated and offenders fined up to $500 per violation for possession of illegal fireworks and endangering life and property. Offenders may also be arrested. Any fireworks causing damage, or misuse of fireworks carries a liability for the offender, who may be required to pay for resulting fire or other damage. Parents are liable for fireworks-caused damage by their children. Costs may include assessed fines as well as the cost of suppressing fireworks-caused fires.