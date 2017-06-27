House Fire on El Dorado

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Monday afternoon, disaster responders with the local American Red Cross responded to a home fire disaster, at approximately 1:30 in the 200 block of El Dorado Avenue in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The fire affected one family, including 2 adults and 2 children. The Red Cross provided resources to help address the immediate basic needs of those affected such as temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits with toiletry items, information about recovery services, and health and mental health services. Additional information about this incident, if available, may be obtained from the local first responding agency/fire department. The Red Cross in Oregon and Southwest Washington (the Cascades Region) helps an average of three families affected by disasters, like home fires, every day. The Red Cross advocates emergency preparedness and offers the installation of free smoke alarms in our community. Residents may call (503) 528-5783 or complete an online form at www.redcross.org/CascadesHomeFire to schedule an appointment.