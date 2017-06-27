Gems Fall To Top Speed 9 – 1

Klamath Falls, Oregon – Today was the final game of the four game series between the Gems and Top Speed, as Top speed was looking to win this game and go for the series sweep. Matthew Daugherty was the games starting pitcher for the Gems, as he came into the game with a record of 3-0. Today’s game seemed to go just how the previous three games in the series, as Top Speed jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Daugherty pitched out of a jam in the first inning to keep the game scoreless, but Top Speed managed to score 9 runs in the next three innings to break open the game. Kyle Lazcano was the starter for Top Speed, as he went 7 innings, only allowing four hits, striking out six, and not allowing any runs on his way to victory.

Scott Litchy led off the second inning with a double for Top Speed, and was later brought home by a Steven Nice single. Macy Holdsworth then single, and Jalin Lawson doubled to deep center field to bring home Nice and Holdsworth.

The third inning started off when Alex Bee struck out, but the ball got away from the Gems catcher which allowed Bee to get on base. Andy Mocahbee also reached on a throwing error, which put two runners on for Top Speed. Scott Litchy then hit a three run homerun to give Top Speed a 6-0 lead. Logan Ehnes kept the inning going with a single, and was later scored on a Holdsworth single.

In the fourth inning, Top Speed kept the scoring going. Mocahbee got on with a walk, and Litchy single to open the inning. Ehnes then doubled in the right center gap to score both runners, this gave Top Speed a 9-0 lead.

The Gems bullpen kept the Top Speed hitters in check for the rest of the game, as they didn’t score another run after the fourth. The Gems got their only run of the game in the eighth inning. Nick Ono singled to left center to bring home Brenden Moore, but that was all the Gems could manage to score in the game.

Top Speed completed the sweep after a 9-1 win over the Gems.