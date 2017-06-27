Beavers Season Comes To An End

OMAHA, Neb. – Oregon State’s historic 2017 season came to a close Saturday afternoon, as the Beavers fell to LSU 6-1 in an elimination game at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.



The Beavers end the season with a record of 56-6, the best mark in program history. Oregon State’s season-ending winning percentage of .903 is the NCAA’s best since Texas posted a .908 winning percentage in 1982.



Michael Gretler hit his fifth home run of the year, a solo shot to left in the eighth inning. KJ Harrison and Steven Kwan both singled in the contest.



LSU scored the first six runs of the game, sparked by a three-run homer in the second inning. Oregon State put a pair of runners on base in the top of the fourth, when Trevor Larnach walked and Harrison singled, but LSU was able to get out of the inning unscathed.



Gretler got the Beavers on the board in the eighth frame, when he launched a homer over the left-field wall.



Drew Rasmussen allowed just three hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings of relief work.



Historic Mark

The Beavers end the 2017 season with 56 wins, a new Oregon State single-season record. Oregon State’s previous best win total was set in 2013, when the Beavers went 52-13.



Best This Century

Oregon State’s season-ending .903 winning percentage is the best in the NCAA since Texas posted a mark of .908 in 1982. The Beavers matched Texas’ 1975 squad for the fourth-best winning percentage in NCAA history.



Rare Double

The Beavers back-to-back losses mark the first time Oregon State has dropped two games in a row since May of 2016.



Not Giving Up Much

The Beavers wrap up the 2017 campaign with an earned run average of 1.93, making them the first team with a sub-2.00 ERA since Arkansas posted a mark of 1.89 in 2013. Oregon State’s ERA breaks the program record, which was previously set in 2013 (2.28).

College World Series

Oregon State moves to 16-10 all-time at the College World Series.