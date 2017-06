The 2017 Summer Park & Play Program gives children a new way to eat free lunch this summer.

Park & Play organizes healthy, safe activities in parks and outdoor spaces, allows children to learn together, and connects families throughout the community.

With seven different locations, Park & Play give children the opportunity to eat lunch, make new friends, and have fun.

For more information and Park & Play locations contact the Klamath Falls YMCA at 541-887-2512 or visit kfallsymca.org.