OSP Has New Lead On Two Escaped Prisoners

LaGrande, Ore. – **Updated Monday June 26th** – On Friday June 24th, Oregon State Police officers have reason to believe that either Brittain McAuliffe of Central Point and/or Micah West of Salem stole a white Ford F250 from Emigrant Springs State Park.
The truck is marked with the state park emblem on the doors (see picture below). The original plates on the vehicle were E273867.
Also, on the morning of June 24th McAuliffe was seen at a pharmacy in Milton-Freewater near the Washington state border. If anyone sees the vehicle or either fugitive, please call 911.
Oregon State Police (OSP) are hoping you can help them locate two 18-year olds that escaped from Camp Riverbend Youth Transitional Facility, on Hwy 244 in La Grande.
They were discovered missing yesterday, Tuesday June 20th at around 7:50pm.
Escapee #1: 18 year old Brittain McAuliffe of Central Point, is described as a caucasian male, 5’10″, 220 pounds, stocky build. He has tattoos on both forearms, one reads “Native Pride.” McAuliffe’s hair is short on the sides and top and he has about a 6” long ponytail. He wears glasses and was wearing a white tank top, black shorts with a red stripe on the sides, and black and red mid top shoes when he was last seen.
Escapee #2: is also 18 years old. Micah West of Salem is described as a caucasian male 5’11″ 155 pounds. West has a number of tattoos, one of a derringer pistol on his arm, another tattoo of an eagle on his chest and a cross tattooed on his left forearm. West is bald and was wearing a dark blue hoodie and blue jeans.
If you happen to come in contact with either of them, authorities suggest you do not approach them and contact law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McAuliffe and/or West is urged to call OSP Southern Command Center dispatch at 541-664-4600 or 9-1-1. Refer to OSP case number SP17211022.
OSP is being assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Youth Authority in this case.