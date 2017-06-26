Operation Dry Water – This Weekend In Klamath County

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Marine Board, the Oregon State Police along with law enforcement from 32 counties will be participating in Operation Dry Water. During this coming weekend, Friday June 30th to Sunday July 2nd Operation Dry Water will be held as part of a nationally coordinated effort to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities related to boating under the influence of intoxicants (BUII).
Randy Henry the Boating Safety Manager for the Marine Board says last year there was a spike in boating accidents, 82 total. That’s up from 62 in 2015. “To help marine officers prepare, we train them to recognize drug and alcohol impairment and arrest those operators –including those with paddles,” says Henry.
BUII means prescription drugs, alcohol, inhalants, marijuana, or any other substance that impairs a person’s ability to make sound judgments and have the ability to safely operate a boat. The effects of drugs and alcohol are also amplified on the water with the combination of sun, glare, wind, waves and other motion.
If you operate a boat while Impaired you can expect to be arrested or face some serious penalties. For the state Oregon if you’re convicted of BUII you could do jail time, you might be paying up to $6,250 in fines and the possible loss of your boating privileges.
So far this year, twelve people have been arrested for BUII and were operating on the Willamette River in Benton County, Upper Klamath Lake, Lake of the Woods, Crescent and Odell Lakes, Clackamas River, and Foster and Detroit Reservoirs. You might be wondering how is someone busted for being intoxicated on the water? Well it’s pretty much the same if you’re in a motor vehicle. Marine officers use observation and they can also legally obtain blood, breath or urine if a boater fails field sobriety testing.
“Overall, recreational boating is very safe if boaters wear life jackets, boat sober, and keep a sharp lookout by looking at what’s in front of them and what’s going on around them. If boaters followed these guidelines, accidents would be extremely rare. So far this year, the pattern for accidents includes impairment, distracted operation and no life jacket,” Henry warns. Henry goes on to say, “The public is our ally in safe boating. If you see an impaired operator or someone who is operating in a way that threatens others’ safety, call 911 and report it. That’s how we can work together to save lives.”
For more information about Operation Dry Water, visit www.operationdrywater.org or the Marine Board’s Boating Safety Program at www.boatoregon.com.