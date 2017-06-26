New Klamath Subdivision: Geo Heights

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last week, Mike Markus, the Klamath County Surveyor presented the Klamath County Commissioners with a brand new subdivision plat for them to sign
The property, formerly called Madsen Corner is just to the northeast of Crater Lake Parkway partially bordered by Loma Linda Drive. The property is being replatted to increase a few lots as well as rearrange some of the common areas. It basically looks the same but it’s has officially been renamed as Geo Heights: Tract 1539.
The original subdivision, Madsen Corner was formed in 2008, but nothing sold. The tract was officially signed by Klamath County Commissioner Chair Kelley Minty Morris and Commissioner Vice Chair Derrick DeGroot on Wednesday, June 21st 2017. County Commissioner Donnie Boyd was not in attendance.