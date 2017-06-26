Major Accident Response Exercise Successful At Miller Island Wildlife Refuge

By: Christy Lynn
Kingsley Field, Ore. - On Friday June 23rd there was a simulated aircraft crash exercise out at the Miller Island Wildlife Refuge.
Members of the Kingsley Field 173rd Fighter Wing along with Klamath 911, Klamath County Fire Districts 1 and 4, the Keno Fire District, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Air Link, the Oregon State Police and Klamath County Emergency Management braved the heat and took part in the training.
The crews simulated a scenario in which a aircraft crash landed into the water at the Miller Island Wildlife Refuge, the pilot was injured and had to be extricated by the dive team. The training event tested the response plans and procedures in the event of an actual aircraft accident off base.
The pilot had a head injury and was taken to the hospital. Because the aircraft crashed in water, there was also fuel spillage the crews had to deal with. The exercise was only a few hours but if this had been a real plane into the water scenario, it could take weeks even months to completely contain the fuel in the water.
No glitches were reported, the simulation was considered a success.