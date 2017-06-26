Lake Jam Oregon will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, Friday, July 14, from 2PM-8PM, and Saturday, July 15th, from 9AM-8PM.

The basketball events will include 3 on 3 tournaments for all ages, the Coldwell Banker 3 part challenge, and the Napa free throw challenge. All events will include cash and prize winnings. Winners will continue on to the USA Basketball 3×3 qualifier in Colorado Springs.

Other activities include the City of Klamath Kid’s Zone, 2nd annual Cornhole Tournament, 1st annual Paddle for Prizes, and other family-friendly entertainment.

Admission is $5.00 and kids under 8 years old are free. Basketball registration ends July 2nd, at Midnight.

For registration and more information visit LakeJamOregon.com.