Klamath County Seeking Public Input Of Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County is seeking review of and comment on the Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.
The Plan is the County’s vehicle for identifying the natural hazards the County is subject to and mitigation strategies that can alleviate the hazards. The Plan is a requirement of the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to receive post-disaster Stafford Act and Emergency Assistance funding.
The public is invited to review the plan via this link:
http://www.klamathcounty.org/depts/ems/Klamath%20Natural%20Hazard%20Miti gation%20Plan%206-21-17.pdf or go to klamathcounty.org and click on Emergency Management under Departments.
Send comments to Klamath County Emergency Management at mlindsay@klamathcounty.org or 541-851-3741.