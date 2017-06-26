KCFD “All Call” Dispatched To Extinguish Fire On Clinton Avenue

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Sunday June 25th around 4:15am, the Klamath County Fire District No. 1 responded to a structure fire at 4731 Clinton Avenue. Due to the amount of fire and proximity to other houses, an all call was requested and off duty firefighters responded to staff reserve vehicles.
The fire was brought under control at approximately 8am and firefighters remained on scene until 10:30am to ensure that the fire was extinguished and investigation completed.
Luckily the house was unoccupied and vacant at the time of the fire. The damage from the blaze is estimated at around $150-thousand dollars. There were no injuries reported and the cause is still under investigation.
KCFD Fire Marshal, Craig Andresen,would like to thank the neighbors that assisted the firefighters with ice and coffee.