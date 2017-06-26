Healthy Kids Running Series

The Healthy Kids Running Organization will host a 5-week running series for kids ages two to 8th grade beginning in September.

The Healthy Kids Running Organization is a non-profit organization aimed at keeping kids active and encouraging healthy lifestyle habits.

Runners can compete in a single race, or the entire series. Cost is $10.00 per race, or $35.00 per season. Registration opens Friday, June 30th, and will remain open until race day. Register online at runsignup.com or on Facebook.

For more information contact 541-539-8244.