The Klamath County Museum will be offering the “Back Room” Tour of the Baldwin Hotel Friday, June 30th, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Storage rooms and work spaces normally withheld from public view will be the subject of the special tour.

Admission is $5.00 per person, with a $1.00 discount for students and seniors.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.