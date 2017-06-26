An Update On The Medicine 2 Wildfire East Of Beatty

Beatty, Ore. - Lightning was the cause of the 4.8 acre Medicine 2 blaze that started Sunday evening June 25th. The fire is in steep terrain with limited road access about two miles east of Beatty. Because of the location, it increases the difficulty for firefighting efforts. With firefighter safety as the number one priority, the strategy today is to hold existing fire-lines established by the initial attack resources.

The values at risk include communications infrastructure half a mile south of the blaze, with private property to the north and homes to the west.

There is a Red Flag warning for this area until 11pm this evening, with wind gusts moving across the fire predicted at 22 mph. As of 11am this morning, Monday June 26th, the Medicine 2 Fire is now under the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership Type 3 Team, Leland Hunter Incident Commander with Evan Wright Incident Commander (Trainee).

Current resources include – 3 type 2 Initial Attack hand crews; 2 Fallers; 1 Type 3 dozer; 1 Type 6 Engine and 2 Water tenders

More resources should arrive today.

Daily wildfire/prescribed fire information, maps, and updates can be found at:

Facebook: http://bit.ly/2qsw4C7

Twitter: http://bit.ly/2q40L0X

Inciweb: http://bit.ly/2s4NRzI

SCOFMP BLOG: http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY