Illegal Dumping And Ruining Environmentally Sensitive Land Needs To Stop ASAP

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last Wednesday, June 21st, County Commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot sat down with Patti Case of Green Diamond Resource Company.
Green Diamond (GD) has business not just all over Klamath County but throughout the Pacific Northwest… they bought 600-thousand acres from JWTR, then another 23-thousand acres in LaGrande and they’re also looking at another 25-thousand acres in Northern Klamath County.
Chances are if you live in the Pacific Northwest you’ve come across either their land or their harvest – currently they sell to Jeld Wen, Thomas Lumber, Cascade Forest Products, to companies in Jackson and Lake Counties, as well as the Fremont Mill, the Medford Mill and Douglas County.
They are always looking to hire more people, specifically right now they have a shortage of truck drivers and mechanics. They employ around 40 contractors in addition to about 100 people on site, and they spend about 15-million dollars a year locally. Not to mention they’ve planted about 2-million trees in 2016.
They came to talk to the Board Of County Commissioners mainly for two reasons.
Number one, they’re finding that a lot of people during the rainy/wet season, are muddying up their land using ATV’s and trucks. Not only are they off roading and getting stuck, they are ruining environmentally sensitive land. Recently, Ms. Case told of an incident where not one, not two, but four pickup trucks got stuck and had to be removed on part of their land. They got onto the property by shooting off the lock and driving through the gates.
The second big problem they’re having is people illegally dumping. A number people pay someone to dump their items, paying them first and trusting they’ll dispose of it properly. Problem is a number of these people are taking the money, dumping the items illegally and then pocketing the cash.
A lot of the land GD owns is open to the public, you may have even walked your dog through it in Keno. But with the ATV/Truck problem and all the illegal dumping, Ms. Case says they are seriously considering canceling their open land agreement and closing their property. GD says the Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies are doing what they can and now the Oregon State Police have set up cameras.
So long story short – QUIT ILLEGAL DUMPING AND MUDDYING/RUINING ENVIRONMENTALLY SENSITIVE LAND - Or It Will Be Taken Away For You To Use.
If you’d like to read more about GD, visit their site at: greendiamond.com