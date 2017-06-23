Mills-Kiwanis Park Gets Renovated Thanks To $30-Thousand Dollars From CHA

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Mills-Kiwanis Park has received $30-thousand dollars towards renovations courtesy of Cascade Comprehensive Care, Cascade Health Alliance (CHA).
The upgrades include a picnic area complete with concrete pad for new picnic tables, barbeques, food prep tables, benches & trash cans, bike racks, landscaping, the addition of mulch beneath the existing swing set and various improvements to the basketball court, including new posts, backboards & nets and freshly painted court lines.
CHA staff not only donated money but their time as well, as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their parent company. “As a benefit corporation, we want to do something bigger than ourselves that has a tremendous impact and makes a huge difference to the community and neighborhoods that we serve,” said CHA’s President and CEO Tayo Akins. “We hope our civic engagement can help build a more cohesive, safer, stronger community and increase the social network between communities and neighborhoods.”
CHA has been managing the physical, behavioral, and dental health needs of its members since becoming a coordinated care organization (CCO); the company serves more than 17,000 Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) members in Klamath County. This park project is an important aspect of CHA’s dedication to the community, as well as the company’s commitment to having a positive impact on social determinants of health. Social determinants of health include poverty, homelessness, substance abuse, access to food, education, workforce development, and more.
CHA has been working closely with staff from the City of Klamath Falls parks department to determine the best ways to make improvements to the park. “
We appreciate the public-private partnership with the parks department to ensure this park improvement happens,” Akins said. “The CHA team is excited about the opportunity to enhance social connections with our time, energy and effort to improve this park.”
The Mills-Kiwanis park is located on the south side of town, where Division and Mitchell Streets and Applegate and Reclamation Avenues come together.