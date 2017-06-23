“Keep It Legal, Keep It Safe” – Firework Retail Season Officially Open June 23rd

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Since Friday June 23rd marks the opening of the fireworks sales season in Oregon, the Office of State Fire Marshall (OSFM) is reminding folks to “Keep it Legal and Keep it Safe.”
Legal fireworks may be purchased only from Oregon permitted fireworks retailers and stands. The OSFM has issued more than 709 retail fireworks permits and 211 display permits.
Oregon law prohibits possession, use, or sale of any firework that flies into the air, explodes, or travels more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground, without a permit issued by the OSFM. Fireworks such as bottle rockets, Roman Candles, and firecrackers are illegal in Oregon, without a permit.
All fireworks are prohibited on all Oregon beaches, in parks, and campgrounds.
Under Oregon law, illegal fireworks may be confiscated and offenders fined up to $500 per violation for possession of illegal fireworks and endangering life and property. Offenders may also be arrested. Any fireworks causing damage, or misuse of fireworks carries a liability for the offender, who may be required to pay for resulting fire or other damage.
Parents are liable for fireworks-caused damage by their children. Costs may include assessed fines as well as the cost of suppressing fireworks-caused fires.