Indicators Of Toxic Algae Seen In Lake County

Lakeview, Ore. – With the Health Advisory recently lifted in Klamath County regarding toxic algae, now there’s indicators for it in Lake County. This is not a formal advisory but officials are seeing indicators that there may be algae blooms occurring in Lake County waters.
Lake County Public Health Administrator Beth Hadley said everyone should watch for signs of algae which may be toxic and take necessary precautions whether recreating in or enjoying areas near the water.
Some species of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, have the potential to produce toxins which can result in chronic or acute human health concerns and can be lethal to pets and livestock.
Things to look for include thick bright green, blue-green, white or brown foam or scum on the water surface.
“The best advice is when in doubt, stay out,” says Hadley. “The only way to know for sure that it is a toxic algae bloom is having the water tested. And, depending on winds and currents, the algae can move to other areas – it may not be in the same spot the next day.”
Federal, state and local agencies in Oregon work together to address and monitor water quality issues. However, there are so many lakes and waterways that only a fraction receive formal testing, making it important for those using and enjoying water resources to know what to look for.
If camping or recreating in an area with signs of an algae bloom, it’s advised to stay out of the affected water and keep children and pets away. Filtration and boiling are not effective treatments for removing the toxins, so affected water should not be used for drinking, cooking or washing.
If there is contact with affected water, it is advised to wash off thoroughly with another source of water.
Lake County Livestock Extension Agent Pete Schreder says that dogs are especially vulnerable to toxic algae, “Not only from drinking the water and swimming, but also from licking the water off of themselves afterwards.”
Pets and livestock should be removed from areas in and around potentially affected water to avoid exposure. If they are exposed, wash the animal with clean water and seek veterinary care if there are signs of illness.
Fish caught in water affected by an algae bloom have unknown health risks. It is recommended that any fish caught in an algae bloom area have all of the fat, skin and organs removed prior to cooking since those tissues are most likely to collect toxins.
Wildlife is also impacted by harmful algae blooms, similar to livestock and pets.
The Fremont-Winema National Forest has a variety of recreation opportunities in Lake County, including on the shores of scenic lakes and rivers.
“We want the community and visitors to enjoy their national forest and to have a safe and memorable experience,” said Lakeview and Bly District Ranger Dave Brillenz. “With the July Fourth holiday rapidly approaching, it’s important to help get the word out to watch for algae and take appropriate measures so everyone goes home healthy.”
The Oregon Health Authority has a wide range of information about harmful algae blooms at www.healthoregon.org/hab.
For more information about algae bloom impacts in Lake County, please contact Lake County Public Health at 541-947-6045 or OSU Extension at 541-947-6054.