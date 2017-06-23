Former OSP Evidence Tech Turned Klamath Falls Retirement Planner Arrested

Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Friday June 23rd, Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and detectives arrested former OSP Evidence Technician Mark Matlick. 57 year old Matlick of Klamath Falls, had been under their employment between 2007 through 2015 at the Klamath Falls Area Command.

Matlick is reportedly the owner/operator of Top Insurance And Retirement Planning located at 1038 Main St in Klamath Falls.

In October of 2016, command staff from the KF-OSP Area Command became aware evidence had been unlawfully removed from the evidence lockers both in Klamath Falls and Lakeview. A lengthy investigation was conducted by OSP detectives, support staff and investigators from the Oregon Department of Justice. The investigation was conducted in consultation with Klamath County and Lake County District Attorney’s Offices.

The investigation regarding the Klamath Falls evidence locker revealed the following: between the dates of November 13th, 2007 and June 30th, 2015, Mark Matlick, while acting in the capacity of the evidence technician for the OSP stole over $10-thousand dollars of money from evidence lockers. Additionally, Matlick forged written instruments and tampered with the OSP evidence database (public records) to facilitate his thefts.

Matlick has been lodged in the Klamath County Jail on the following charges: 1 count of Aggravated Theft, 29 counts of Computer Crime, 19 counts of Tampering with Public Records, 2 counts of Forgery in the Second Degree, 19 counts of Official Misconduct in the First Degree, 1 count of Theft in the First Degree and 4 counts of Theft in Second Degree.

The investigation in Lake County is still ongoing.

In the last couple of years, the OSP have made efforts to improve the integrity and security of evidence maintained under the control of the Oregon State Police Evidence Program. In regards to currency, OSP no longer holds any more than $100-dollars in evidence at any given point in time. When the total combined amount of currency rises above $100-dollars, the currency is secured in a bank account. Additionally, annual inventories are conducted in all evidence lockers which is a practice consistent with the national standard and the destruction policy has been improved with additional layers of oversight.

Newly appointed Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello released the following statement:

On June 23, 2017, retired Oregon State Police Evidence Tech Mark Matlick was arrested for several criminal counts involving the tampering of evidence while employed with the Oregon State Police. The investigation was ongoing for approximately 9 months. The grand jury is expected to hear testimony next week.

I want to express commendations to the Oregon State Police for their dedication in investigating this matter. It was disheartening for those within Oregon State Police to learn that one of their own had violated the high professional and ethical standards to which they all adhere. They have worked tirelessly to document the extent of the violations involved and worked closely with our office, particularly Deputy District Attorneys David Schutt and Andy Kartchner, to ensure that the investigation is thorough and meets all legal needs for just prosecution.

The extent of charges filed are a fair representation of the many criminal actions that attach to the allegations. Further they are considerably less in number than the District Attorney’s office could legitimately and in good faith file. There is nothing that can adequately cover, however, the violation of public trust that such actions entail.

Klamath County remains thankful for local law enforcement, the risks they take and their continued dedication to a strict code of ethical conduct and service to their communities.

In service,

Eve Costello

Klamath County District Attorney