This Chiloquin Man Wanted By KCSO For Multiple Felonies

Chiloquin, Ore. – On Wednesday, June 21st around 7:25pm, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) was dispatched to the 911 report of an assault at 37776 Modoc Point Road.
Oregon State Police were the first on scene and discovered an 84-year-old man, whose name is being withheld, who had been shot in the leg by a male suspect. This same male suspect also had just been involved in a serious assault against a 17-year-old girl.
A neighbor intervened in the assault against the girl and was shot by the suspect. The neighbor was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue where he is reportedly in fair condition.
Modoc Point Road was closed and KCSO deputies set up a perimeter at the last known location of the suspect. They then deployed the KCSO Special Response Team (SRT) to secure the area. After the residence and surrounding neighborhood were determined to be safe, it was learned the suspect had already fled the scene in a pickup he was known to drive.
The initial investigation reveals that 35 year old Charles “Charlie” Irwin Jackson is the reported assailant of both the 17-year-old girl and the neighbor. Mr. Jackson’s present location is unknown but he is wanted for questioning in multiple felony crimes.
The KCSO also wishes to remind the public the suspect appears to be armed and dangerous to the public; everyone from girls to elderly men; and it is a crime to aide in his escape or to hide him out.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles Jackson is urged to contact the KCSO immediately at 541-883-5130.
Also, it has not been confirmed, however, at the time of a high speed pursuit not far from this incident, involved a pickup which may have been occupied by Charles Jackson.
Read that story here: www.mybasin.com/2017/06/22/high-speed-chase-in-chiloquin-last-night-two-suspects-still-on-the-run.