The Launch Of The New Oregon Business Alliance For Climate In Portland Today, June 22nd

By: Christy Lynn
Portland, Ore. – With climate change already impacting Oregon industry, private sector leaders from across the state are joining forces to ensure business has a strong role in solutions-based, economically viable climate policy. Led by Alliance chair Tom Kelly of Neil Kelly Company, the new Oregon Business Alliance for Climate (OBAC) will officially launch today, Thursday June 22nd.
Kelly, along with Jim Bernau and Steve Clem representing founding members Willamette Valley Vineyards and Skanska USA, respectively, will present remarks at the event.
“The Business Alliance for Climate is specifically focused on Oregon’s clean energy economy, including carbon pricing options, that will make the most sense for statewide business interests,” Kelly said. “A well-planned carbon pricing system in Oregon will reduce the cost of doing business through fuel and energy savings while resulting in more good paying clean energy jobs, including much needed rural jobs, and cleaner air.”
WHAT: Press conference to announce the launch of new Oregon Business Alliance for Climate
When: Thursday, June 22, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
Where: Umpqua Bank, South Waterfront Location, 3606 SW Bond Ave., Portland.
OBAC’s Mission: Oregon business and industry leaders supporting collaborative policy and business engagements aimed at promoting investment, job creation and competitiveness by leveraging carbon pricing to invest in the state’s clean energy economy.