The Latest On This Week’s Klamath County Commissioners’ Administrative Meeting

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – At the Klamath Board of County Commissioners’ weekly Administrative Meeting this past Tuesday June 20th, the situation regarding the closure of the Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens was briefly discussed.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said he received several calls on Monday, June 19th from community members who are concerned. He has reached out to try and see what some options are, although it could be a while as the Commissioner is waiting on responses from the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board.
DeGroot said this is a bit unprecedented, and not sure if something like this has happened in the state before as Eternal Hills is not overseen by the County. Once DeGroot has more information, he’ll bring it back in front of the Board.
Also at the Administrative Meeting, the Commissioners approved a short form contract that was proposed to them by Kiki Parker Rose, Director of the Klamath County Community Corrections. The agreement is between the state of Oregon Criminal Justice Commission (CJC) and Klamath County for scholarship funds for staff to attend the National Institute of Corrections Pre-trial Training Conference.
From Klamath County the attendees include, John Powell, Trial Court Administrator, District Attorney EveLyn Costello, Brian Bryson from the KCSO, Kiki Parker Rose and probably one more employee from the County’s corrections staff. CJC has agreed to pay for their lodging in the amount not to exceed $24-hundred dollars which covers lodging. Klamath County is one of nine counties attending the conference.
Commissioner Donnie Boyd was not present at this meeting.
More to come soon…