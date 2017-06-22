Shasta Road Closed Both Ways Friday June 23rd Due To Construction

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - Tomorrow, Friday June 23rd Shasta Way will be closed both directions for resurfacing between Washburn Way to South 6th Street.
During this time, the parking lot of the Klamath Falls Police Station will be closed and there will not be direct vehicular access to the police station. The KFPD will remain open to the public during the road closure.
Citizens may contact the KFPD at 541-883-5336 or park behind the police station in the 2500 block of Union Avenue and walk to the police station. People needing ADA access are encouraged to call the police department and we will assist you.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to the new road surface.