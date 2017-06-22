Major Accident Response Exercise Happening Friday, June 23rd At Miller Island Wildlife Refuge

By: Christy Lynn
Kingsley Field, Ore. - Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing and community agencies will conduct an aircraft crash exercise Friday June 23rd at Miller Island Wildlife Area from 10am-4pm.
The training event will test the response plans and procedures in the event of an aircraft accident off base.
Participants will include Kingsley Field, Klamath 911, Klamath County Fire Districts 1 and 4, Keno Fire District, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Air Link, Oregon State Police, and Klamath County Emergency Management.
The public is reminded to avoid Miller Island Road to the West of Highway 97 in order to reduce traffic risks. The exercise will include radio traffic about an aircraft crash near Miller Island and emergency vehicles will respond to the scene.
Community members may contact the wing’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677 to express any concerns they have during this time.