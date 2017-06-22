Increased Brush Fire Danger In Klamath County

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Fire District No. 1 (KCFD 1) has seen an increase in brush fires over the last several weeks due to rising temperatures and drier conditions.
KCFD 1 wants to remind all Klamath County residents to be extremely cautious of fire hazards when around brushy areas.
A reminder, Fire Season is in full affect. Debris burning is prohibited or requires a burn permit. Small warming and cooking fires are allowed, but it is imperative to use fire safety precautions.