High Speed Chase In Chiloquin Last Night, Two Suspects Still On The Run

Chiloquin, Ore. – Wednesday evening, June 21st Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck on a dirt road west of Collier State Park in Chiloquin with two suspects inside. The pickup had no license plates and fled all attempts to stop it. The driver turned south onto Hwy 97 and the pursuit quickly reached speeds of 100+ miles per hour, however it slowed to negotiate curves and turns.
After KCSO deputies followed and tracked the fleeing vehicle north and east out of Chiloquin on many miles of dusty roads, it was successfully “spike stripped” twice by assisting Oregon State Police troopers when it hit the pavement again.
Regardless of two flattened tires, the pickup was continually pursued on both dirt and paved roadways until the driver lost control and left the roadway while attempting to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Sprague River Highway and Sprague River Road.
It is believed two suspects fled on foot and were not located despite an extensive search of the area and nearby structures.
One of the occupants has been identified, however his name is being withheld pending further investigation. Also, a rifle was located in the abandoned vehicle.
It has not been confirmed, however, at the time of the pursuit it was believed the pickup may have been occupied by Charles Jackson who is the suspect of earlier assaults at a residence on Modoc Point Road.
Read that story here: www.mybasin.com/2017/06/22/this-chiloquin-man-wanted-for-multiple-felonies.
The pickup was towed and secured pending further investigation. This pursuit started in the vicinity of the earlier shooting. The two incidents have not yet been confirmed to be related.