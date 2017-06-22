City Of Klamath Falls’ Linkville Cemetery Receives State Grant

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – This week Oregon Heritage, which is a division of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 21 grants throughout the state totaling over $70-thousand dollars. The money is for projects that support preservation of historic cemeteries. Projects range from monument repair to information kiosks and awards range from $390-$8,000.
Funded projects in all include:
* Monument repair.
* Placing markers on unmarked graves.
* Fence repair.
* Install kiosks with maps and historical information.
* Tree trimming and felling.
* Road repair.
For the City of Klamath Falls, we received $7-thousand dollars and a match of $1-thousand dollars to repair the roads at Linkville Cemetery.
This particular grant program is somewhat competitive. The state definition of a historic cemetery is “one that includes the burial of at least one person who died before February 14, 1909.”
It is a project of the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries which is comprised of seven citizens and is empowered by the Legislature to develop and maintain a listing of all pioneer and historic cemeteries in Oregon; make recommendations for funding, obtain grants funding, seek legislative appropriations for historic cemeteries, and assist in the coordination of restoration, renovation and maintenance of historic cemeteries statewide.
To learn more about the Oregon Historic Cemeteries Grant or the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.